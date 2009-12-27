Master P, Romeo Hit Watts, Calif. In a U-Haul Full of Gifts for X-Mas

While families promoted a “Stop The Violence” movement in Watts, California a few days ago, following an increase in gang related deaths, Master P and his son Romeo drove into the war zone this month with an extra large U-haul truck ready to give back.

The father and son duo hit the Bradley/Milken Youth and Family Building in December, showering families with toys and clothes in an effort to bring Christmas spirit.

People happily stood in lines, five blocks long, for several hours waiting to be given gifts. Thanks to Romeo, Master P (aka P. Miller), Christian Audigier, Reachback LA and OneMillionGifts.org every kid received a gift and every kid left with a smile on their face.

“I just left a funeral a couple days ago. These senseless gang related deaths have to stop. It definitely helps to have P. Miller and Romeo constantly be a part of these kids lives in our community, it gives them hope,” said Reachback LA founder, Chico Brown. “A lot of these kids look up to Romeo who plays basketball and attends USC which is located in South Central LA.

“The Millers have been participating and funding this program for four years now,” he continued. “We’re without doubt very thankful for all of the toys and clothes, but I think the best gift that these kids have received from P. Miller and Romeo is their time spent in the community.”

P. Miller and the Save Our Kids Foundation has visited and donated to 25 cities this year. Their goal is to reach one million people this year, and next year they plan to double it and reach at least 50 cities.

“There are so many other communities like this one. Together we can make a difference,” said Amber Johns, VP of OneMillionGifts.org. “We’ve been able to help so many less fortunate families. We’re so thankful for all of the donations from individuals and organizations. Every dollar counts and every volunteer makes a difference.”

Also On Hot 96.3: