50 Cent Makes History on Vh1

(Source:XXL.com Written by: Max G.)

50 Cent’s Behind the Music episode on VH1 has reportedly made ratings history for the network.

According to Fif’s thisis50.com website, the rapper’s show scored the highest premiere ratings since 2000’s Faith Hill program. 2.2 million viewers tuned in on on Tuesday (October 13), making VH1 the most watched cable channel during that time period. 50’s show beat out other BTM episodes on Lil Wayne and T.I.

The VH1 Hip Hop Honors premiered directly after the G-Uni leader’s Behind the Music. The ceremony, which marked the 25th anniversary of Def Jam Recordings, was also one for the books. It had the highest ratings of the franchise’s six-year history.

