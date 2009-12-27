What's Hot
Katt Williams — Packin' Heat in Hollywood?

TMZ has obtained photographs of Katt in Hollywood early yesterday morning — which show the comedian with what looks like a handgun holstered in the back of his pants.

Sources at the scene say Katt was involved in a verbal altercation with a group of people outside of Bar Lux Club at around 1:15 AM. We’re told during the spat … Katt went to his car and retrieved the alleged weapon, stuffing it in his jeans.

After a lot of yelling, everyone parted ways.

Katt’s lawyer could not be reached for comment.

