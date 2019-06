“Sherlock Holmes” was boss at the box office Christmas Day, according to Warner Brothers. In fact,the movie set a record for Christmas Day receipts, raking in nearly 25-million dollars in its first day of release. “Avatar” was number-two with more than 23-million dollars in sales. “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel” opened at number-three with receipts exceeding 14-million dollars.

