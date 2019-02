Nelly’s close friend and cousin Michael Johnson was killed in his own home in St. Louis. Nelly took to twitter to say that news reports that claimed Johnson was his bodyguard were false.

Contrary to some reports micheal johnson wasnt my bodyguard!he was my cuzzen and my friend!!I will always luv n miss u MJ!!!!!

Stop The Violence In Hip-Hop

