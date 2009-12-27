Gucci Mane the only Hip Hop Act in the Top 40

Looks like rap albums aren’t on anyone’s Christmas list this year. Hip-hop is hard to find on this week’s Billboard 200 sales chart, with only Gucci Mane reppin’ for the genre.

Falling 27 spots to no. 37 is Gucci Mane. The ATLien’s major label debut, The State vs. Radric Davis, was purchased by 41,200 fans this week—a 54 percent drop from last Wednesday’s report. Gucci has a two week total of 131,200 units sold.

Meanwhile, on the R&B side, Alicia Keys failed to topple British sensation Susan Boyle. The Element of Freedom debuted in the second seat with 417,300 sold. Robin Thicke came in seven spots down at no. 9. Fans bagged up 122,900 copies of the singer’s latest Sex Therapy: The Experience.

Next week look for new releases by Young Money, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Hurricane Chris to impact the charts

Source: XXL Magazine

