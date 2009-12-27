2-3 inches of snow to blanket Indy today

indystar.com says: We didn’t have a white Christmas , but Mother Nature is making up for it today, with the possibility of more snow this week.

And that’s not all: Another storm is brewing for New Year’s Eve.

Up to three inches of snow is expected to fall across the metro area this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service . That could mean hazardous road conditions for Indianapolis Colts fans headed to today’s home football game at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts play New York Jets at 4:15 p.m.

“Very likely, there’s going to be slow traffic,” said John Hendrickson, 58, Carmel, a meteorologist with the NWS in Indianapolis for more than 30 years.

“There should be a period by mid to late afternoon where visibility may drop temporarily down to one-half mile,” he said.

By about 7:30 p.m., about the time the Colts game is letting out, Hendrickson said, “Weather conditions will start to improve about that time.” But that also means “additional time for snow to accumulate on roads,” he said.

The bulk of the snow in the metro area will fall mid to late afternoon, but “after 2:30 p.m., we’ll sell periods of even heavier snow, right into the evening hours. It’ll taper off by evening.”

Temperatures are around 30 F and will begin to fall into the middle 20s by evening, and lower late tonight, he said.

Winds are currently 10 to 15 mph but will pick up tonight, with 15 to 25-mph winds on Monday, “which could cause some blowing snow, especially on county roads,” he said.

Four inches of snow could fall to the north, from Crawfordsville to Muncie.

NWS has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in affect along and north of a Terre Haute to Franklin to Rushville line, Hendrickson said. “that means it will be winter weather that will cause traffic problems.”

Lowland flood warnings remain in affect this week and could affect some agriculture lands.

The NWS forecasts a chance of snow flurries Monday; otherwise mostly cloudy and clearing Monday night; partly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 20s; Wednesday, lower 30s; with a chance of snow late Wednesday into Thursday.

Hendrickson said the NWS is tracking another storm system across the United States . “We’ll be watching that system New Year’s eve. … Looks like there could be snow.”

“Just allow extra time to reach your destination. Towards next weekend, we may see temperatures being colder again, with high in the 20s for New Year’s,” he said

