SerVaas pushing council to demand ticket refunds

indystar.com reports A longtime community leader is urging the City-County Council to demand the Indianapolis Colts repay fans who bought tickets to Sunday ‘s game, a loss that wrecked the team’s chance at a perfect season.

Beurt SerVaas, who served on the council for 41 years — many of them as president, drafted the resolution Monday after a game he called “an insult to the people of Indianapolis.” The Colts were leading the New YorkJets by five points when coach Jim Caldwell took quarterback Peyton Manning and other key starters out of the game to ensure their health for the playoffs. The Colts lost 29-15, ending a record 23-game regular season winning streak.

“To have all these people come down on a snowy night and have to pay (hundreds) for a ticket they want to see the Colts work,” said SerVaas, who watched the game from home. “It really wasn’t a football game . It was a spectacle and not a very nice spectacle.”

SerVaas said the resolution would be a way for the council to send a signal to the team that councilors, as well as Indianapolis residents, are disappointed in the way the game was handled.

But to take up the resolution, which would have no binding power on the team, at least one member of the council would have to sponsor it. Neither the current P resident, Republican Bob Cockrum, or his likely successor, Ryan Vaughn, also a Republican, said they would be willing to do so.

“Everyone likes to play Monday morning quarterback ,” Vaughn said. “I think we have better things to do with our time than second-guess the decisions made by the Colts coaches.”

