TheRundown.tv say’s; “The Washington Wizards have learned that Gilbert Arenas stored firearms in a locked container in his locker, unloaded and without ammunition,” the Wizards’ statement read. “The Wizards organization and Arenas promptly notified the local authorities and the NBA, are cooperating fully with law enforcement during its review of this matter and will have no further comment at this time.”

A person close to Arenas said that he brought the guns to Verizon Center to keep them away from his children.

