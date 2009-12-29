The Rundown.tv reports, Serena Williams was named Female Athlete of the Year by members of the Associated Press after re-establishing herself as the top player in women’s tennis.

Williams was the landslide choice with 66 of 158 votes. No other candidate got more than 18 votes in the entire tally.

Even with her infamous tirade directed at a line judge after a call in September, Williams was clearly the choice of the voters. She went 50-12 in singles and tied for the tour lead in singles titles. She led the tour with 75 more aces than anyone else and led in percentages of first-service points won and service games won. Her two Grand Slam singles titles in the 2009 season raised her career total to 11.

Williams was also selected as the International Tennis Federation’s world champion of 2009 along with Roger Federer, finishing a decade filled with honors. She was earlier named athlete of the decade by Sports Illustrated along with Tiger Woods.

