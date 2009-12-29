Jay-Z To Premiere “On To The Next One” Video New Year's Eve

Jay-Z is ending out his biggest year yet with a bang.

After being named the #1 hottest MC in the game, breaking Elvis’s record for most number one albums and receiving his first solo number 1 hit, it’s fitting that Jay moves on the next one in the New Year.

He’ll do just that when he premieres his “On To The Next One” video featuring Swizz Beatz on New Year’s Eve.

The video will air during “NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly” on Thursday, December 31. The show will broadcast in high definition from Times Square in New York City from 10-11 p.m. (ET), and will continue at 11:30 PM (ET) with the countdown to 2010 and the first performances of the New Year.

In addition, Jay-Z is set to perform with Rihanna during the countdown to 2010 on “NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly.” The dynamic duo will once again team up on their Grammy Award winning song “Umbrella” giving their fans a New Year’s to remember. They will also be performing “Run This Town,” which is up for two Grammy Awards this year.

He’s got a million ways to get it!….choose one.

