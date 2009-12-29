Nelly Offering $10,000 Reward For Burglary Suspect

Nelly’s home was burglarized earlier this month and now the St. Lunatic is on a mission for justice. As previously reported an unidentified man broke into his St. Louis home and left with a duffel bag of electronics and other items. Nelly was not home at the time of the break in.

When police arrived on the scene, the suspect had already fled the scene but was reportedly seen driving off in a black Yukon.

Now Nelly’s teaming up with the police force to help bring the criminal into custody. Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

There is a $10,000 reward being offered for information.

