WTF: Jessica Simpson Wants To Be Michelle Obama

Okay, we have heard it all…Ditzy blonde Jessica Simpson recently told People that she wants to be Michelle Obama.

Jessica Simpson was invited to the White House Correspondents’ dinner where she told People she wants to be First Lady Michelle Obama:

“I really do,” Simpson told PEOPLE before the White House Correspondents’ dinner in Washington, D.C., Saturday. “She’s such an incredible woman, and she’s with such a powerful man.” What does Simpson admire most about the First Lady? “Everything she does she exudes confidence,” says the singer.

The folks over at superficial.com, did an amazing job of comparing the two:

MICHELLE OBAMA:

Graduate of Harvard and Princeton.

Successful businesswoman and humanitarian.

Married.

Dedicated mother.

Committed to physical fitness.

JESSICA SIMPSON:

Farted in a business meeting once.

We’re done!!!!

VIDEO: Relive Michelle Obama’s NYC Culinary Tour

First Lady’s Obesity Campaign Hits Close To Home