"Fela!" Broadway Play Nominated For 11 Tony Awards

One of the hottest tickets on Broadway is the musical “Fela!” which details the life of Fela Anikulapo Kuti, the father of Afro-beat music.

The play, which was produced by Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and Jay-Z, was nominated for eleven Tony Awards today.

Best Musical

Best Book of a Musical (Jim Lewis & Bill T. Jones)

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical (Sahr Ngaujah)

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical (Lillias White)

Best Scenic Design (Marina Draghici)

Best Costume Design of a Musial (Marina Draghici)

Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Robert Wierzel)

Best Sound Design of a Musical (Robert Kaplowitz)

Best Direction of a Musical (Bill T. Jones)

Best Choreography (Bill T. Jones)

Best Orchestrations (Aaron Johnson)

The Tony Awards will be held in New York City at Radio City Music Hall on June 13th, and will be broadcast on CBS.

