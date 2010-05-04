News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

"Fela!" Broadway Play Nominated For 11 Tony Awards

Leave a comment

jayz_fela1

One of the hottest tickets on Broadway is the musical “Fela!” which details the life of Fela Anikulapo Kuti, the father of Afro-beat music.

The play, which was produced by Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and Jay-Z, was nominated for eleven Tony Awards today.

  • Best Musical
  • Best Book of a Musical (Jim Lewis & Bill T. Jones)
  • Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical (Sahr Ngaujah)
  • Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical (Lillias White)
  • Best Scenic Design (Marina Draghici)
  • Best Costume Design of a Musial (Marina Draghici)
  • Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Robert Wierzel)
  • Best Sound Design of a Musical (Robert Kaplowitz)
  • Best Direction of a Musical (Bill T. Jones)
  • Best Choreography (Bill T. Jones)
  • Best Orchestrations (Aaron Johnson)

The Tony Awards will be held in New York City at Radio City Music Hall on June 13th, and will be broadcast on CBS.

RELATED: ?uestlove: “Fela Kuti Is The Story Of Hip-Hop”

RELATED: VIDEO: Jay-Z Attends “Fela!” Premiere

broadway , Fela Kuti , jada pinkett smith , Jay Z , Will Smith

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close