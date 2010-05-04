"Fela!" Broadway Play Nominated For 11 Tony Awards

One of the hottest tickets on Broadway is the musical “Fela!” which details the life of Fela Anikulapo Kuti, the father of Afro-beat music.
The play, which was produced by Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and Jay-Z, was nominated for eleven Tony Awards today.
- Best Musical
- Best Book of a Musical (Jim Lewis & Bill T. Jones)
- Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical (Sahr Ngaujah)
- Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical (Lillias White)
- Best Scenic Design (Marina Draghici)
- Best Costume Design of a Musial (Marina Draghici)
- Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Robert Wierzel)
- Best Sound Design of a Musical (Robert Kaplowitz)
- Best Direction of a Musical (Bill T. Jones)
- Best Choreography (Bill T. Jones)
- Best Orchestrations (Aaron Johnson)
The Tony Awards will be held in New York City at Radio City Music Hall on June 13th, and will be broadcast on CBS.
