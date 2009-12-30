Kanye putting it down

According to theboombox.com, Kanye and his girl Amber Rose were sighted last weekend putting in charity work for the homeless.

“It’s just important [to give back] when you’re very blessed,” said West on the matter.

West volunteered for the Los Angeles Mission, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping homeless in the city’s “Skid Row” district for over 70 years. Their services are not limited to providing food, as they offer employment, transitional services and rehabilitation to those with substance abuse issues.

“[It’s nice] to spread your blessings and take time out, especially during the holidays, to appreciate people who never get that appreciation,” continued the superstar. “It makes me feel really good to come out here, [with] my family, and I just thank ya’ll [the Los Angeles Mission] for allowing us to be apart of this.”

It’s just nice to see Kanye making a comeback. You know, from the breakdown earlier this year.

