Shyne, back in the studio's too??

only weeks after his release from prison Shyne is already hard at work on material for a new album. And according to AllHipHop.com, he has even enlisted producer Scott Storch for the project.

Storch told Allhiphop.com that he’s been talking to Shyne during his stay in prison and now that he’s out, they can finally get some work done.

Artists and producers will be flown to Belize, where Shyne was deported, to work on the album. No other details regarding Shyne’s album have been revealed.

Source: Allhiphop.com

