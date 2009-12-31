So, whats up with Lil Flip lately?

24hourhiphop.com is reporting that there’s a vicious e-mail going around the net from fallen star Lil Flip’s baba mama . In the letter she basically tells how Flip grinched their Xmas. Peep it below:

Wesley Weston aka Lil Flip and I have a 4 year old son together. I am not one of those fame hungry women that puts all of their business out there for attention, but I feel that I have been pushed to the limit by this man, and I want people to know the real “Lil Flip”. Wesley (LilFlip) and I were together for about 6 and a half years. When we first started dating I had a 2 year old daughter that he raised as his own (she called him daddy and everything), because her real father has never been in her life. Well back in January of 2009 I decided to end our very volatile relationship due to personal reasons that I’d rather not discuss. So now, jumping forward to December of 09, he has only talked to my children maybe 5 times this year, and thats because I’ve called him! They missed their daddy, and he never calls! He didn’t even call on Christmas nor did he get his ONLY son anything! He did not get his son anything for his birthday in June, and didn’t call him either. No call onThanksgiving as well. So yesterday on Christmas, around 8pm at night he sends me a text message that said “Wow it’s 8 o’clock and you still haven’t had my son call me, great mothering skills” then went on to say that I was ungrateful, and money hungry, because I had previously asked him for a little extra money on top of the little $500 he pays a month for child support to do some Christmas shopping. He sent me $150 through western union THE DAY BEFORE CHRISTMAS knowing his son needed winter cloths and shoes!!! (I have the Western Union receipt with the date and child support paper work if you’d like me to send you all a copy). And as if that weren’t bad enough, this pompous a**hole sent my 9 year old daughter (who she refers to as daddy) a text message that said and I quote “By the way Im not your real dad, just so you’ll know the truth!” on Christmas night! So I feel I have no choice but to put his sorry a** on blast. My daughter did not deserve that, and she was so confused and upset after reading that. And I don’t allow anyone to hurt my children, not even Lil Flip. I really don’t want to exploit my children, but I want people to know how arrogant and evil this man is. So I really hope you guys decide to post this. Because he basically ruined my daughters Christmas, and I am beyond pissed!

Can you believe Lil Flip had $150????

Source: 24hourhiphop.com

