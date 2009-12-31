What's Hot
HomeWhat's Hot

New Missy Elliot Track Featuring Lil Wayne Hits the Net

Leave a comment

Elliot has been quiet for the past several years. ‘The Cookbook’ did fairly well, however her new album ‘Block Party,’ has received numerous delays, recently being pushed from a summer 2009 release date to 2010.

This is allegedly not the final version of the track, as the second half of the song is instrumental, and the first half sounds unmixed. A rep from Missy’s camp also told MTV the song is unfinished and “still rough.”

Check out the unfinished cut below:

lil wayne , Missy Elliot

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close