Over $2M up for grabs

The Indianapolis Star is reporting that there are thousands of Marion County taxpayers in which the checks are no longer in the mail.

Just before taxes were due the county, (Marion), sent out more than 200,000 rebate checks to homeowners through out the county. The only problem, not everyone received their check.

Up to 10,000 rebate checks are filed in boxes at the county auditor’s office.

“The dollar values range from a few hundred dollars to a few cents to a thousand dollars or more,” said Shirley Mizen, Marion County deputy auditor.

If you think you have money coming to you, contact the auditor’s office.

Also On Hot 96.3: