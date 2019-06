Eurweb.com is reporting that Diddy’s Sean John store in NY has file a lawsuit against the owners of the building, claiming they put scaffolding in front of the door in 2006 and never took it down.

Diddy’s company is blaming the scaffolding for the 50% decrease in sales they’ve experienced since the scaffolding went up.

The lawsuit is asking for $2.5M in damages.

