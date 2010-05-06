Gabourey's B'Day Wish? A Guest Role On Glee

Oscar-nominated actress Gabourey Sidibe is celebrating her 27th birthday today and all she wants is an guest appearance on the TV show “Glee.”

“I’m going to get my nails done!” Sidibe told PEOPLE at the American Cancer Society’s Choose You initiative luncheon in New York Wednesday. “It’s fun to get a little pampered on your birthday.”

Even though her birthday celebration will be lowkey, the Precious star is thinking big when it comes to birthday presents. “I want an apartment,” she says. “I want an eccentric billionaire to buy me a Manhattan apartment!”