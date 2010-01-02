Brad with the kids

Whoa, omg…what happened? This use to be one of the finest men in the industry, now look at him.

A day after Brad Pitt took daughters Zahara and Shiloh to say hi to mom Angelina Jolie on the set of Salt, papa treated sons Pax and Maddox (and four bodyguards) to Dave & Buster’s in Times Square for some bro time (literally—Brad’s brother Doug was there as well). According to Us Magazine, Brad even gave his extra game cards to other children at the arcade.

He’d better watch out, it starts with free arcade games, but before you know it you’re buying Cadillacs for people on the street. Not that kids should be taking gifts from grody, bearded strangers anyway. I’ll ask again, what happened?

Also On Hot 96.3: