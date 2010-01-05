Beauty: 5 Best Skin Care Products for Winter

5 Best Skin Care Products for Winter

What’s a girl to do? It’s winter, and with the cold and wind and snow comes ashy, pale, dry, scaly winter skin. If you moisturize too much, you risk acne and product build-up. If you don’t moisturize enough, you have dry, itchy skin by the end of the day. No worries! Here’s my list of the ten best skin-care products for winter, so you can have soft, glowing skin all winter long!

1. Burt’s Bees Peach and Willowbark Deep Pore Scrub

Price: $8 at burtsbees.com

Get rid of that top layer of dry, flaky skin and reveal your inner glow, even in the dead of winter! Use this scrub daily to gently exfoliate away dull, dead skin cells and follow with a gentle moisturizer (see items 2 and 3). This scrub contains finely ground peach pits (for scrubbing), and willowbark and golden seal (to refresh and revitalize skin). It’s also almost 99% all-natural, which means there’s nothing nasty or damaging to your delicate skin. It also smells peachy, which will give you a little boost in the morning! What a great way to start your day!

2. Burt’s Bees Marshmallow Vanishing Cream

Price: $18 at burtsbees.com

Did you know marshmallows aren’t just that light, sugary treat? They can also be perennial flowering plants whose extracts work like magic to soothe and protect irritated winter skin. This moisturizer, rich in marshmallow extract, is so light and silky it disappears into your skin in seconds, leaving it soft, supple, and silky-smooth! It also contains mango seed butter, grape seed oil, and rosehip seed extract, all of which will help protect your skin from the wintery elements.

3. Burt’s Bees Radiance Day Lotion with SPF 15

Price: $18 at burtsbees.com

Even winter sun can be harmful to your skin, so protect it each day with this rich moisturizer with SPF 15. It’s formulated with royal jelly, a mysterious substance made of nectar, pollen, flower parts, vitamins, and minerals, made by worker bees for their queen bee. Give your skin the royal treatment! Enhance and renew your skin’s own natural radiance, and protect it from the harsh wind, sun, and cold this winter!

4. Philosophy Hope in a Jar

Price: $28 at philosophy.com

Get gentle exfoliating and lush moisturizing in one simple step. This non-oily moisturizer

also gently exfoliates dry, dull winter skin, giving you a natural, healthy glow. It can even help treat sun-damaged skin! It’s so wonderful, Sephora chose it as a 2008 “Best of Sephora” product! I love how light and airy it is, and how quickly it absorbs into my skin.

5. MAC Strobe Cream

Price: $29.50 at maccosmetics.com

Did you stay up too late, smooching under the mistletoe or dancing the night away? You can’t face the world with tired, dull skin! Try this! It’s the ultimate quick-fix for your winter-dry or sleep-deprived skin! It’s packed with vitamins and antioxidant

-rich green tea extract. It also contains tiny iridescent particles that will give you a subtle shine whether you’re under the office fluorescents, snowy sunshine, or club strobe lights!

Source: Allwomentalk.com

