5 Best Cocktails for Ladies

Are you going out with the girls or hosting a party of your own? Then this post is for you! Here are my 5 all time favorite cocktails you’ve simply got to try (if you haven’t yet – you’ve been missing!).

The flavor, the aroma, the colors – you’ll love them for life! But before you try these heavenly drinks, make sure you’ve eaten something too, otherwise, you won’t be able to try many of those :))

Well, enjoy yourself, Ladies!

1. The Cosmopolitan

Also known as the Cosmo, is an established leader among top-ranking alcoholic cocktails. It is believed that the Cosmopolitan first gained approval among the posh party-goers of South Beach, Florida, and was further popularized by the stylish women of television’s “Sex and the City”.

The main ingredient of the Cosmo is vodka, preferably, a high-quality variety (my personal choice is Finlandia). Take 2 measures of vodka, add 2 measures of cranberry juice, 1 measure of Triple Sec liqueur (the best is made of sun-dried skins of oranges and my advice is to use gourmet Cointreau made in France), and a generous squeeze of lime or lemon juice. Mix the ingredients well and serve in a large martini glass “straight up” – without ice. Garnish with wedges of lime or lemon.

2. Margarita

The sharp and delicious, Margarita is the best known tequila-based cocktail. To make it, you will need good tequila (I recommend AÃ±ejo, which is an aged variety with a rich and distinctive taste), Triple Sec liqueur (always keep some of it in your cocktail drawer alongside with wines, vodkas, flavoured liquors, chocolate, and other yummy goodies to indulge in during long autumn nights), and fresh limes or lemons (limes go better). A good rule of thumb is to mix 7 parts of tequila with 4 parts of Triple Sec and add at least 3 parts of lime juice. Enjoy your Margarita in a large cocktail glass with a salt rim around the edge, either blended with ice (a “frozen Margarita”), on the rocks, or just with some ice cubes added.

3. The Mojito

… is a tropical cocktail that is extremely popular at sunny resorts and exotic vacation destinations around the world. On a cold and gloomy fall evening, mix strong Cuban or Philippine rum with sugar cane juice (brown sugar will go, too) and club soda, and finish with freshly squeezed lime juice and some mint sprigs. Pour the mixture into a tall glass with a few ice cubes, and pretend you are on Laguna Beach… If your Mojito is strong enough, it can really work! ;)

4. The Pear Martini

… is a real delight and is one of my own favourite cocktails. Take about 2 oz. of a good quality pear vodka (Swedish Pear Absolut is the best), a splash of fresh grapefruit juice, and a squeeze of lime juice. Mix all the ingredients with ice in a cocktail shaker, and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish your Pear Martini with lime peel and a slice of dried pear. Enjoy!

5. The Madera Eggnog

This hot and deliciously rich cocktail is ideal for chilly autumn or winter nights. Although it takes some time to prepare, the cozy taste of the Madera Eggnog is well worth the effort! In a saucepan, whisk together 1 egg, 2 tbs. of sugar and a cup of milk, and bring the mixture to a boil. Add 2 oz. each of Madeira and brandy; do not boil. When frothy, pour into a mug, sprinkle with grated nutmeg, and serve hot. It’s the best! :)

