Update on Plies rumors

Ronelle “Big Gates” Levatte, manager/brother of rapper Plies, has responded to rumors that his younger brother was incarcerated after a show in Atlanta last week.

According to reports, Plies was allegedly arrested by federal agents after a performance in the ATL.

In an exclusive statement to AllHipHop.com, Big Gates, also founder and co-owner of Plies’ label Big Gates Records, claimed an unknown person called the police on Plies prior to his performance.

“Enemies of my little brother Plies contacted police in a failed attempt to have him arrested prior to his performance in Atlanta,” Big Gates told AllHipHop.com. “Plies was not detained Nor arrested.”

Big Gates said that Plies is not in the custody of federal agents.

The rapper recently shot a video for “Medicine” featuring Keri Hilson in addition to preparing material for his upcoming album, Goon Affiliated, which is due in stores in Spring 2010.

We’ll keep you updated as the saga continues.

