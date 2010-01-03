Elton John is Helping Eminem Kick Drug Problem

Elton John says he’s been helping Eminem kick drugs.

“I’ve been helping Eminem over the last 18 months and he’s doing brilliantly,” John told BBCradio.

John didn’t discuss any details, but in 2005 Eminem entered rehab for addiction to sleeping pills and then took a three-year hiatus.

“It’s no secret I had a drug problem,” he later told Vibe magazine.

“If I was to give you a number of Vicodin I would actually take in a day? Anywhere between 10 to 20. Valium, Ambien … the numbers got so high I don’t even know what I was taking.”

He also nearly overdosed on methadone, a heroin substitute.

Elton John also battled drugs and booze throughout his career but says he has been sober since the ’80s.

The “Rocket Man” singer has counseled other celebrity addicts, including the late Michael Jackson, but says he doesn’t force his advice on anyone.

“I’m there if people want my help,” he said in the BBC interview that aired Saturday.

“If people ask for help you tell them where to go but there’s no point advising people if they don’t want to do it.”

John and Eminem performed a memorable duet of the hip-hop star’s hit “Stan” at the 2001 Grammys.

At the time, Eminem was under fire from gay rights groups because of his lyrics, but he later said he didn’t know John was gay when he asked him to sing with him.

