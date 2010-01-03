DOWNLOAD: Jay-Z & DJ Kut – The Blackprint 3

VIA: THEURBANDAILY.COM

From HipHopIsRead.com

Here’s an interesting concept for a mixtape: take The Black Album acapellas and lay them over Blueprint 3 (unofficial) instrumentals. I guess folks are adamant about wanting your old shit, Hov…

1. Jay-Z – Jay-Z DJ Kut Intro (0:25)

2. Jay-Z – Thank You Mom (3:50)

3. Jay-Z – Do I Entertain You? (4:48)

4. Jay-Z – Encore For The Star (3:49)

5. Jay-Z – Change On Venus Then Mars (3:54)

6. Jay-Z – Choose One (3:38)

7. Jay-Z – Threat Now Run It (3:53)

8. Jay-Z – Moment Of Real Truth (3:44)

9. Jay-Z – What We Talkin 99? (3:49)

10. Jay-Z – Empire Announcement (3:37)

11. Jay-Z – My Thug Reminder (4:12)

12. Jay-Z – Louis Cyphre (4:06)

13. Jay-Z – Allure Ambitionz (4:15)

14. Jay-Z – My Last Hate (2:28)