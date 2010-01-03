National
Dave and Busters Sunday Night Football: Bengals at Jets

Week 17, Jan. 3: Bengals at Jets

The Jets (8-7), coming off a 29-15 victory over the previously unbeaten Indianapolis Colts, have won four of their last five games and control their playoff fate as they host the Cincinnati Bengals (10-5), champions of the AFC North.

The Jets are vying for an AFC Wild Card playoff berth and will automatically claim one with a win. The Bengals are vying with the New England Patriots for the No. 3 seed in the AFC.

Come watch the game tonight with HOT 963 at Dave and Busters!
 
dave & busters

