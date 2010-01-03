MJ Creditors Claims — Tens of Millions of $$$

TMZ Reports: Michael Jackson’s estate may be making serious money, but they are also dealing with claims upwards of $20 million, sources tell TMZ.

We’re told the best guess is that when the door finally shuts on people who claim Michael Jackson owed them money, the grand total will exceed $20 mil. That includes a $5 million claim from a memorabilia collector, a $1 million claim from someone who wants a cut of the “Thriller” music video, a $2.3 million claim from Dr. Tohme Tohme and a $1.5 million claim from a law firm (there are a number of other law firms that want a piece of the estate).

That does not mean — by any stretch — the estate will pay all the claims. We’re told some of them are patently bogus and lawyers for the estate will not pay, unless a judge orders them to ante up.

Also On Hot 96.3: