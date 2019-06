Mary J. Blige appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ to perform her new single ‘I Am’ in Dec. Mary J. also did an interview with Kimmel, talking about her wardrobe malfunction, Christmas shopping for her children, being co-executive producer for the ‘Precious’ soundtrack, her invade into acting, and doing a guest judging stint on the new season of ‘American Idol’. Watch the performance and interview via the ABC show’s YouTube channel by clicking below.

