Mary J Prepares for "People's Choice"

Mary J. Blige is set to perform at the 2010 People’s Choice Awards show in Los Angeles on CBS.

Host Queen Latifah with a few surprise guests will kickoff the show with an All Star Musical performance, followed later with an appearance by Blige.

“We have jam-packed this show with epic performances, surprises and huge show moments that will be sure to keep the audience glued to their seats,” Mark Burnett, executive producer of the prize presentation, said in a statement. “The stars are coming out in droves to thank the millions of fans who showed their love and support by voting. And with exclusive sneak peeks of some of the best upcoming movies and television along with energetic music performances, it’s truly going to be a night to remember – and a great way to jump-start 2010.”

Slated to attend the Jan. 6 event at the Nokia Theater L.A. Live are Sandra Bullock , Colbie Caillat, Mariah Carey, Steve Carell, Jackie Chan, Chevy Chase, Kaley Cuoco, Ellen DeGeneres, Jenna Elfman, Johnny Galecki and Ginnifer Goodwin.

Also on the guest list are Tim Gunn, Taraji P. Henson, Josh Holloway, LL COOL J, Hugh Jackman, Ashton Kutcher, Hugh Laurie, Taylor Lautner, George Lopez, Kellan Lutz, Kathryn Morris, Jim Parsons, Paula Patton, Ryan Reynolds, Nicole Scherzinger, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Sofia Vergara and Kate Walsh, the network said.

