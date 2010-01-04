What's Hot
HomeWhat's Hot

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats Shopping for a Home

Leave a comment

According to the "New York Post's" "Page Six" Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats are reportedly shopping for a home together.

Singer Alicia Keys and producer Swizz Beatz are reportedly shopping for a home together.  That’s according to the “New York Post’s” “Page Six,” which reports that the pair is looking closely at purchasing a penthouse in New York City.  A source says, quote, “They’ve been back four times to view it.”  The penthouse the two musicians reportedly have their eyes on includes high ceilings, three bedrooms, a fireplace, and views of the East River.  No word on what the price of the home is, but neighbor and hedge fund manager Arvind Sanger paid 12-million-dollars for his penthouse in the building.  The building itself comes complete with a private screening room, a gym, and squash courts.  Keys and Beatz reportedly told a source they’ve been dating since May and have spent a few months searching for the perfect home.

Swizz Beatz married R&B singer Mashonda in 2004.  The couple welcomed a son into the world in 2007, but last April they announced that they were planning on divorcing.  Alicia Keys was rumored to have been involved in the couple’s break-up, but Swizz Beatz denied the allegations.  He has reportedly since acknowledged that he and Keys are linked romantically, calling their relationship “so precious.”

Alicia Keys , New York Post , Page 6 , Swizz Beatz

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close