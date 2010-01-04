Wayne's "Rebirth" Pushed Back…Again!!

It appears as if the debut of Lil Wayne’s highly-anticipated rock release “Rebirth” has been delayed yet again. According to digitalmusicnews.com, Amazon and iTunes have completely removed the album from their sites, while Walmart.com lists the record as being available on June 22nd. “Rebirth” was first announced by Lil Wayne in October 2008, with the first single, “Prom Queen,” dropping last January. After numerous delays during 2009, “Rebirth” was expected to arrive next month. Unfortunately, Amazon.com prematurely sent out 500 copies of the record to individuals who had pre-ordered the album. Following Amazon’s error, it was reported that Wayne may change “Rebirth’s” track listing. Lil Wayne’s camp has yet to comment on a possible June release.