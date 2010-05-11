AUDIO: Common & Queen Latifah "Next Time"

Common teams up with his Just Wright co-star, Queen Latifah for this song from Common’s upcoming greatest hits album.

This originally was a song from Common’s last listenable album, Finding Forever, but it now boasts new lyrics, and Latifah provides some vocal sweetening here and there.

Common & Queen Latifah’s film Just Wright hits theaters on May 14th.

Common’s Go! Common Classics (who came up with that title?) is in stores May 25th!

