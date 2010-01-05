Kanye West Ego Get's Bigger for 2010

Kanye West isn’t about to let a little controversy at the MTV Video Music Awards derail his career. The emcee took to his blog on Monday and assured fans that he is only going to get better as his career progresses. Kanye promises to, quote, “bring you the best I have to offer with the same dedication that Kobe [Bryant] has on the court.” He continues adding, quote, “It’s funny how so many rappers get worse as their careers stretch out, but true poets get better.” Kanye then goes on to say that he will follow “in the footsteps of Maya Angelou, Gil Scott-Heron and Nina Simone.” Before logging off, Kanye urges his fans to “soak in positive forces” and focus on reality in “this new decade.”

Kanye West came under fire last September when he interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. He has maintained a low profile ever since the incident.

