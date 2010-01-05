Tiger Woods Goes Shirtless For Vanity Fair Cover

The Chicago Tribune reports : Tiger Woods has remained out of the spotlight since word first broke he cheated on his wife with multiple women. However, the scandal ridden golfer is now gracing the cover of Vanity Fair’s February issue shirtless and showing off his guns.

The never-before-seen shot was taken in January 2006 by photographer Annie Liebowitz – long before the world learned of Woods’ sex crazed ways.

The cover shot shows a bare-chested woods in a black cap lifting weights. The magazine cover promises to deliver more images of “a raw, unguarded Woods.”

In the accompanying article, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Buzz Bissinger interviews some of the reporters who covered Woods for nearly two years to find out how the star athlete kept his trysts under wraps for so long.

In addition, Bissinger reportedly includes an embarrassing interview Woods gave to Charles Pierce of GQ Magazine in 1997 – in which he reportedly joked about lesbians sex and the endowments of black athletes.

The issue hits newsstands in New York and L.A. on Wednesday and nationwide next Tuesday.

