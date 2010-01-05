Keisha Cole Gets Engaged!

(From MediaTakeOut.com)

R&B songstress Keyshia Cole got Engaged to NBA Baller Boyfriend Daniel Gibson from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to our very credible source, Keyshia was staying a Daniel’s family home in Houston for New Years. And shortly after the clock struck 12:00 for the new year, Daniel got down on one knee, and gave Keyshia a 10 carat FLAWLESS diamond engagement ring (retail value is about 800 STACKS).

MediaTakeOut.com’s insider claims that Keyshia was taken by surprise by everything. She immediately said YES and broke down and started crying tears of joy.

The insider explained, “Keyshia loves Daniel, and know she wants to be married – but she didn’t want to pressure him. I’m so happy for both of them, they’re perfect for each other.”

Congrats to the happy couple.

