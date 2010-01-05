Tyrese Had A Crazy Monday with a Car Accident and Spa Visit

R&B singer and actor Tyrese Gibson is doing just fine following a car accident in Miami, Florida on Monday. According to TMZ.com, the front end of the singer’s car was damaged, while the SUV belonging to the other driver flipped over.

It is unclear how the accident happened, but it didn’t prevent Tyrese and the other driver from enjoying the rest of their day. Following the accident the R&B star tweeted, quote, “Mother of five left without 1 scratch and we ended up hangin at the spa for a massage.” No word on whether any charges have been filed.

Tyrese Gibson will be back in theaters on January 22nd when he stars in the film “Legion.” His last album was 2006’s “Alter Ego.”

