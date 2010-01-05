National
Home

Tyrese Had A Crazy Monday with a Car Accident and Spa Visit

Leave a comment

R&B singer and actor Tyrese Gibson is doing just fine following a car accident in Miami, Florida on Monday

R&B singer and actor Tyrese Gibson is doing just fine following a car accident in Miami, Florida on Monday.  According to TMZ.com, the front end of the singer’s car was damaged, while the SUV belonging to the other driver flipped over. 

 It is unclear how the accident happened, but it didn’t prevent Tyrese and the other driver from enjoying the rest of their day.  Following the accident the R&B star tweeted, quote, “Mother of five left without 1 scratch and we ended up hangin at the spa for a massage.”  No word on whether any charges have been filed.

Tyrese Gibson will be back in theaters on January 22nd when he stars in the film “Legion.”  His last album was 2006’s “Alter Ego.”

TMZ.com , Tyrese

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close