Diddy's Bad Boy Films Named in "Notorious" Lawsuit

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Bad Boy Films is on the receiving end of a lawsuit.

According to AllHipHop.com, billboard model Angelyne is suing Diddy’s film company for using her image without consent in the film “Notorious.” Also named as defendants in the lawsuit are Fox Searchlight Pictures and State Street Pictures. Angelyne claims that one of her Los Angeles billboards appears in a 12-second scene in the film. The lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court of Los Angeles, claims that the model never authorized, quote, “any image containing her copyrighted billboard for use in the ‘Notorious’ motion picture.” Angelyne is seeking as much as 100-thousand-dollars in damages.

“Notorious,” which is based on the life of late rapper Christopher “Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace, debuted in theaters last January. The film grossed more than 36-million-dollars during its theatrical run.

Also On Hot 96.3: