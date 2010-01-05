Cold Weather Makes The Gas Price Goes up ???

So Naptown I Was Watching The News Today and they said alot of gas stations were rasion the price @ the pumps because of the cold weather and they gave out a website for you to keep up with the changing gas prices around you… Here what its gonna cost you at the pump …Click Here http://www.indygasprices.com/index.aspx?area=Indianapolis%20-%20Central&area=Indianapolis%20-%20East&area=Indianapolis%20-%20NE&area=Indianapolis%20-%20North&area=Indianapolis%20-%20NW&area=Indianapolis%20-%20SE&area=Indianapolis%20-%20South&area=Indianapolis%20-%20SW&area=Indianapolis%20-%20West

Also On Hot 96.3: