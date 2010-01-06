Kanye West's "Storytellers" Arrives In Stores

Kanye West’s performance on Vh1’s “Storytellers” is now available for purchase in record stores. On Tuesday, the rap star’s performance on the series was released as a CD/DVD package. The set was recorded in February, and features performances of songs from “Ye’s” “808s & Heartbreak” album. The show also includes performances of some of Kanye’s older classics like “Touch the Sky” and “Good Life.” The DVD includes performances that weren’t shown on the TV broadcast, as well as a question-and-answer session with the “Windy City” emcee. The CD portion of the release features the live audio from Kanye’s “Storytellers” performance.

Following his interruption of Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at September’s MTV Video Music Awards, Kanye West spent the rest of 2009 avoiding the public spotlight. Fortunately for fans of the rap star, Kanye anticipates a triumphant return to the limelight. On Monday, Kanye wrote on his blog that he will only get better as he gets older, comparing himself to people like legendary poet Maya Angelou.

Here is the track listing for Kanye West’s “Storytellers” album:

1. “See You in My Nightmares”

2. “Robocop”

3. “Flashing Lights”

4. “Amazing”

5. “Touch The Sky”

6. “Say You Will”

7. “Good Life”

8. “Heartless/Pinocchio’s Story”

9. “Stronger”

