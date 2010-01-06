New releases for Jan. 5, 2010: “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs,” 10 years for “10 Things” and “Trucker”

A surprising number of solid films for early January are debuting on DVD in this week’s new releases, including the fun animated movie “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs,” with the voice of Tulsa native Bill Hader, and the strong indie drama “Trucker,” featuring a great performance from Michelle Monaghan.

And it’s hard to believe that a decade can fly by so quickly, but the 10th anniversary edition of “10 Things I Hate About You” also is new to DVD this week. The modern-day remake of Shakespeare’s “Taming of the Shrew” was one of the late Heath Ledger’s earliest films.

Also, the second season of NBC’s spy caper series “Chuck” makes its way to DVD, just in time for the two-hour third-season debut at 8 p.m. Sunday.

In new music, yet another “American Idol” finalist puts out a new album. This time, it’s the sophomore effort from Season 5 runner-up Katharine McPhee.

DVD’s

10 Things I Hate About You 10th Anniversary Edition

Adam

Big Love: The Complete Third Season

Chuck: The Complete Second Season

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Fifty Dead Men Walking

The Final Destination

Trucker

