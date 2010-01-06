Tila Tequila Interviewed By Police

Reality television star Tila Tequila will reportedly be interviewed by police in connection with the death of flamboyant socialite Casey Johnson. Fox News says detectives will question Tequila about a report indicating she suspected the Johnson & Johnson heiress died of a prescription drug overdose. Same-sex lovers Tequila and Johnson had announced their engagement weeks before Johnson was found dead in her Los Angeles home Monday. LAPD spokeswoman Sara Faden said there were no apparent signs of foul play, but noted officials will follow all leads in the case, including talking to Tequila. An autopsy was conducted, but naming a cause of death was deferred until toxicology results are complete.

The 30-year-old Johnson had struggled with Type 1 diabetes since childhood. Her family says there will be a private funeral for the immediate family later this week in New York.

Source: MetroSource News

