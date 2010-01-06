Snoop "Gets That A Lot" Tonight

Hip-hop superstar Snoop Dogg is heading to national TV tonight to pull one over on unsuspecting fans.

Snoop is among the celebrities featured in the CBS special “I Get That A Lot.” The show places famous faces in regular jobs and uses hidden cameras to capture people’s reactions. Whenever someone tries to out the celebrity’s true identity, they simply reply “I Get That A Lot.” At the end of the show the famous individual comes forward and reveals their true identity. On tonight’s episode, Snoop will have viewers doing a double take as he works as a parking lot attendant. Also appearing in tonight’s episode are celebrities like socialite Paris Hilton, professional skateboarder Tony Hawk, and KISS rocker Gene Simmons. CBS’ “I Get That A Lot” airs at 8 p.m. Eastern.

