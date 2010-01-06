Let's Talk About "Pep" Reality Show

Rapper Pepa of Salt-Pepa fame, will debut her new VH1 reality series Let’s Talk About Pep next week. The show features Pepa, born Sandra Denton, on a quest to find love, along with three of her closest girlfriends. Also starring in the new series alongside Pepa is TV personality/journalist/single mother Jacque Reid, Joumana Kidd, a model and former wife of NBA star Jason Kid and radio personality Kali “Kittie” Troy.

Although each one of the ladies featured on the show has achieved a measure of success in their respective professions, each one still seeks a potential mate, which they hope they will find on the show.

Pepa rose to fame as one third of Salt-N-Pepa, the bestselling female Hip-Hop group of all time, which also featured DJ Spinderella.

The group also experienced success on television with The Salt-n-Pepa Show, which chronicled the ladies as they mended their friendship and attempted a comeback. Pepa also released her autobiography also titled Let’s Talk About Pep, which chronicled her life, in addition to her relationship with Naughty By Nature front man Treach.

Let’s Talk About Pep debuts on VH1 on Monday (January 11) at 10:30 PM.

