The HealthNet Homeless Initiative Program said today it would distribute some 400 winter coats to homeless people on Friday.

The giveaway will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the group’s Near-Northside offices, 1835 N. Meridian StThe coats, new and gently used ones, were collected last month at Dick’s Sporting Goods stores. The givers received free tickets to an Indiana Pacers basketball game as well as an autograph from the team’s point guard T.J. Ford.

