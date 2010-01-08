Labor Issue Could Cancel Super Bowl in Indianapolis

Indianapolis plans on putting its best foot forward when it hosts Super Bowl XLVI after the 2011 NFL season.

A worst-case scenario, though, could put those plans — and the Super Bowl — on hold.

If owners and the players association are unable to reach agreement on a new labor contract, a work stoppage could disrupt, delay or cancel the 2011 season.

The latter would mean no Super Bowl XLVI, scheduled Feb. 5, 2012 in Lucas Oil Stadium.

Until informed otherwise, local organizers are taking a business-as-usual approach.

“It’s full speed ahead,” said Allison Melangton, president of the Indianapolis Super Bowl Host Committee. “We have been in constant discussions with the NFL about it. They are communicating very well with us.

“There’s still a full season (2010) and a postseason offootball left, and the NFL has asked us to continue planning as we have been with the same date.”

A local delegation will travel to South Florida to monitor activities surrounding Super Bowl XLIV on Feb. 7 in the Miami Dolphins’ Land Shark Stadium .

If Super Bowl XLVI is postponed because of labor unrest, would Indianapolis remain at the head of the rotation and host the next league championship game once the NFL resumed play? Super Bowl XLVII has been awarded to New Orleans and tentatively scheduled for Feb. 3, 2013.

“We’re a long way from any such scenario,” league spokesman Greg Aiello said.

“We haven’t had that discussion with them,” Melangton said. “They’ve been very confident with us in our discussions that there will be a 2011 season.”

