Eminem Snags Top Honors At 2010 People's Choice Awards

Rapper Eminem and the Black eyed peas were big winners at last nights people choice awards which were held in Los Angeles. Eminem’s album Relapse earned him the title of Best Hip-Hop Artist, while Jay-Z, Rihanna and Kanye West snagged best of the year while the Black eyed peas to call an award for best Music Collaboration. A record breaking 60 million fans voted during the 36th Annual People’s Choice Awards, which were hosted by Queen Latifah and held at the Nokia Theater.

In addition to Eminem, Jay-Z, Kanye and Rihanna, Lady Gaga won two awards for Best Pop Artist and Best Breakout Artist. Mariah Carey was voted Best R&B Artist, while Taylor Swift won Best Female Artist.

Notables who appeared during the two-hour live telecast last night (January 6) included LL Cool J, Jackie Chan, Taraji P. Henson, Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds, Ellen DeGeneres, Johnny Depp and numerous other actors, actresses and musicians.

Source: All HipHop.com News

