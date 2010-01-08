Madonna in Hip-Hop Mode

The ‘Celebration’ singer is working with both rap producer A-Trak and rock producer Brendan O’Brien – who has previously worked with Pearl Jam – and attempting to merge the two genres on the follow up to her hip-hop influenced 2008 LP, ‘Hard Candy’.

A-Trak, real name Alain Macklovitch, told the Daily Star newspaper: “It’s my production, turned into song structure – halfway between rap and electronic and whatever else I listen to.”

Madonna, 51, is said to be set on making a track to match the success of Run DMC’s groundbreaking 80s hit ‘Walk This Way’, which defined the rap/rock genre – and went on to spawn acts such as Korn, Limp Bizkit and Kid Rock in the 90s.

Madonna has a long history of working with hip-hop producers, including Pharrell Williams and Timbaland on ‘Hard Candy’, but she is also keen to play up a more guitar-heavy sound after spending time mastering the instrument and insiders say she’s working on perfecting a balance between the two.

The resulting album could be released this year.

