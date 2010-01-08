KFC Logos on Indianapolis' Fire Hydrants?

Looks like KFC isn’t ready to give up its moment in the spotlight just yet. It’s switching its marketing game plan and replacing pitches on potholes with flyers on fire hydrants.

To get the word out about the new Fiery Grilled Wings, KFC is giving two cities in Indiana, Brazil and Indianapolis, $7,500 so local officials can improve their cities’ fire safety — and emblaze Colonel Sanders’s face onto their hydrants and fire extinguishers. In return for the advertisements, the fast food company will help the two cities pay for new extinguishers and hydrants.

Since I don’t know all the details, I’m rather ambivalent about the arrangement. For instance: Is the signage permanent? Does it help the city’s taxpayers? I suppose it’s no different from selling space on public transit, but I’m awed by the way companies continue to find new places to stick their logos. How do you feel about it?

Story from: Yumsugar.com